Tamil Nadu Greets 2026 with Celebrations Amid Rain and Tight Security

Tamil Nadu welcomed 2026 with vibrant celebrations despite heavy rain and tight security, involving over 1.10 lakh police personnel. Events spanned from temple prayers to beach festivities, and were tightly monitored to prevent disturbances. Despite cloudy weather at Kanyakumari, crowds gathered to witness the first sunrise of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:36 IST
Tamil Nadu marked the arrival of 2026 with grand celebrations at beaches and temples, ensuring safety through the deployment of over 110,000 police personnel. The celebrations coincided with significant rainfall, the heaviest first-day downpour in years, according to weather enthusiasts.

Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed New Year greetings, with the Chief Minister expressing confidence in the state's continued progress. In Chennai, over 19,000 police and home guards ensured safety at 425 locations, specifically targeting illegal activities such as bike racing.

Despite cloudy weather obstructing views of the sunrise at Kanyakumari, large crowds attended midnight festivities. Popular beaches hosted various musical events, while traditional temple visits saw long queues for darshan, carrying the spirit of optimism into 2026.

