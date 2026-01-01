Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Major Deals, Player Movements, and Injuries

This sports news roundup covers the Giants signing Tyler Mahle, Botafogo's transfer ban, WNBA CBA discussions, Anthony Joshua's hospital release after a car accident, Canada's Olympic hockey team, Victor Wembanyama's injury, UCLA's victory over Penn State, Packers claiming Trevon Diggs, Team USA's Olympic hockey roster, and Michigan's coaching change.

The San Francisco Giants have secured right-hander Tyler Mahle for a year, reinforcing their rotation. Mahle, a veteran pitcher known for his notable performance in 2025, aims to overcome past injuries with consistent contributions this season.

Brazilian club Botafogo is under a FIFA-imposed transfer ban following non-payment to Atlanta United for Thiago Almada's transfer. Botafogo must pay $22.5 million to lift the ban, which affects their transfer activities for up to three windows.

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is recovering at home after a car accident in Nigeria. The accident left him with minor injuries but resulted in the death of two team members. Joshua had been under observation in a Lagos hospital before his release.

