Sports Highlights: Major Deals, Player Movements, and Injuries

The San Francisco Giants have secured right-hander Tyler Mahle for a year, reinforcing their rotation. Mahle, a veteran pitcher known for his notable performance in 2025, aims to overcome past injuries with consistent contributions this season.

Brazilian club Botafogo is under a FIFA-imposed transfer ban following non-payment to Atlanta United for Thiago Almada's transfer. Botafogo must pay $22.5 million to lift the ban, which affects their transfer activities for up to three windows.

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is recovering at home after a car accident in Nigeria. The accident left him with minor injuries but resulted in the death of two team members. Joshua had been under observation in a Lagos hospital before his release.

