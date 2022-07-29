Delhi Court takes cognizance of ED's prosecution complaint against Satyender Jain, others

A Delhi court on Friday took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case. Special judge Geetanjali Goel on Friday while taking cognizance of the prosecution complaint, also summoned all the accused who were not in custody, including four companies and posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

Satyendar Jain was present virtually, while Ankush and Vaibhav Jain were produced from judicial custody. During the hearing, the court also took exception to the ED's charge sheet for wrongly mentioning the name of Jain with the accused companies, noting that he was neither the director nor associated with them. The court also rapped the federal agency for giving photocopies in the charge sheet.

On that ASG SV Raju appeared for ED and told the court that he would file an amended memo of the accused. The court also granted interim bail to two accused Ajeet Kumar Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain who were named as accused in the chargesheet, for a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and asked their counsels to file regular bail on the next date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) naming Delhi Minister Satyender Jain and others in a money laundering case. The ED prosecution complaint has named Satyender Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain including four private firms as accused. The above-mentioned accused in the prosecution complaint are accused of violations under sections of the money laundering Act.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized 2.85 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids. The ED then said that the total movable assets were seized from "an unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The CBI filed a chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from 14 February 14 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the private firms companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. (ANI)

