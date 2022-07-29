Rooney triumphs in UK's 'WAGatha Christie' soccer wives' libel battle
Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, was right in her accusation that Rebekah Vardy, the spouse of one of his ex-teamates, had leaked stories to the media about her, London's High Court ruled on Friday. Vardy had sued Rooney for libel over an accusation she had leaked details of her private life to the press.
Vardy had sued Rooney for libel over an accusation she had leaked details of her private life to the press. It came after Rooney had staged an elaborate sting operation to find out who was passing on stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid. The judge, Justice Karen Steyn, said in her ruling that Rooney had successfully proved her allegation was "substantially true".
She said the court had concluded that Vardy knew and condoned details being leaked to the Sun by her agent Caroline Watt.
