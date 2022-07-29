Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia committed war crime with strike on prison

Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of committing a war crime with a strike on a prison facility in Russian-held Olenivka which housed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognise Russia a terrorist state, foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of being responsible for the strike on Olenivka. Moscow has put the death total for the attack at 40.

