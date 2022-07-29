Left Menu

UP: Police constitutes 4 teams to find kidnapped rape survivor
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four teams have been constituted to trace the school teacher who was allegedly raped and kidnapped by the husband of her school manager here, police said on Friday. This development took place after the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Four teams have been constituted by the police to search for a 22-year-old teacher of a village in Tilhar police station, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

The police are on the job and the teacher will be found soon, the SP said.

According to the father of the woman, he had met the state finance minister on Thursday following which the in-charge of Tilhar police station was directed to find her immediately.

Quoting the FIR lodged in this connection, the SP said the accused had taken the teacher to Shahjahanpur for some work where he raped her in a hotel and filmed it. The accused repeatedly exploited her by threatening to kill her family members and make the video viral if she told anyone about the incident. When the woman told her family about the incident two days ago, they went to the man's house where they were threatened and sent back. Following this an FIR was lodged on Wednesday night, they said. The accused allegedly abducted the woman from her house when he got to know about the police complaint, the SP said. A case was lodged against the man under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have gone viral on social media after the FIR was registered, the father of the woman said. In one of the videos a girl's voice can also be heard, the survivor's father added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

