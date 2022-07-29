Left Menu

Ukraine issued ruling to seize Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon - statement to Reuters

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:34 IST
The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said on Friday that a judge in Ukraine has issued a ruling to seize a Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon and the cargo on board after an investigation.

In a statement to Reuters, the embassy added that in the case of confiscation of the cargo of the ship, Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Lebanon regarding the terms of its transfer to Lebanon.

