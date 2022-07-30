Left Menu

3 held for tearing SI's uniform, opening fire at cops in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-07-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 00:02 IST
3 held for tearing SI's uniform, opening fire at cops in UP's Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested here on Friday for attacking policemen, who had arrived to give a 'notice' related to a bypoll for the post of a village head, an official said.

They tore a sub-inspector's uniform, opened fire at the policemen and pelted stones at them in Paigaon village under Shergarh police station area, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra identified the arrested men as Mohan, his brother Chandrapal and nephew Yuvraj.

The exact cause for the attack on policemen was not revealed but the SP said Mohan got infuriated as sub-inspector Arjun Rathi and constable Sandeep Kumar reached his house to give the notice and he began hurling abuses at them.

He then called Chandrapal and Yuvraj, who were inside the house.

Subsequently, three to four women also came out of the house and they allegedly began beating the police.

Mohan snatched the notice and tore it. He also tore SI Rathi's uniform, the SP said.

According to Rathi, Chandrapal tried to snatch his service pistol but could not do so as it was tied to his shoulder.

Chandrapal, however, managed to snatch the magazine, but was recovered later.

Mohan also fired using a country-made pistol, but both the policemen were able to save themselves.

As the SI and the constable tried to run away in order to save their lives, stones were pelted at them and they got injured, the SP said.

The women have also been booked, he said. PTI COR NAV CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryde...

 Global
4
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022