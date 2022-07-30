Left Menu

Over 1300 Kg Drugs to be destroyed in Chennai amid virtual presence of Home minister Amit Shah

The Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday will destroy 1309.41 kilograms of various kinds of seized drugs at a private plant in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Chengalpattu | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:15 IST
  • India

The Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday will destroy 1309.41 kilograms of various kinds of seized drugs at a private plant in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The seized drugs will be destroyed at the GJ Multiclave, a private plant in the Thenmelpakkam village of the Chengalpattu district.

The NCB team will destroy various types of drugs including White Color Crystalline Powder, and Brownish-Green color dry leaves which were seized at different places at different times around Chennai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Chandigarh on Saturday where he is scheduled to inaugurate a conference on drug trafficking and national security. During the conference, drugs will be burnt and disposed of by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata, under the minister's watch.

Earlier more than Over 40,000 kgs of illicit drugs and narcotic substances were destroyed in over 13 centers all over India to mark Drug Destruction Day on June 8. The event took place in the virtual presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The finance minister appreciated the commitment of law enforcement agencies to prevent even the smallest amount of drug smuggling in the country.(ANI)

