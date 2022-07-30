Rajnath calls on President Murmu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today,'' he tweeted along with a photo of the meeting.

The President is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.