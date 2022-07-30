Maha: Teen drowns while fishing in Terna river in Latur
An 18-year-old boy drowned while fishing in Terna river at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Killari village of Ausa tehsil on Friday afternoon, assistant police inspector Sunil Gaikwad said.
Mahesh Ramesh Suryawanshi had gone fishing with his father at the river, where he slipped and fell into the water and drowned, the official said.
A team from the fire brigade and police reached the spot to search for the boy, whose body was fished out this morning, he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered with Killari police station, he added.
