U.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:17 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit four Asian countries from Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan," her office said in a press release https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/73122.

"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership, and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."

