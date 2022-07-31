U.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit four Asian countries from Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan," her office said in a press release https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/73122.
"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership, and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."
