Amid tight security, over 500 devotees leave Jammu base camp for Buddha Amarnath shrine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:14 IST
Another batch of more than 500 pilgrims left on Sunday for the revered Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district from a base camp in Jammu amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The batch of 535 pilgrims -- 365 men, 163 women and seven children -- left in 13 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as “Chattani Baba Amarnath temple” and is located 290 km northwest of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located a picturesque setting.

A multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and on the yatra route.

The yatra is being held in the backdrop of the busting of several modules of the LeT terror group in Jammu, Rajouri and Reasi districts and the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosive material last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

