Prez Murmu congratulates weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold at CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and wished him more such moments of glory.

The 19-year-old from Mizoram's Aizawl won the gold in the men's 67kg competition.

''Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory,'' Murmu tweeted.

