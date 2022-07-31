Left Menu

Prez Murmu congratulates weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold at CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and wished him more such moments of glory.Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride, she tweeted.The 19-year-old from Mizorams Aizawl won the gold in the mens 67kg competition.Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in weightlifting at CommonwealthGames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:51 IST
Prez Murmu congratulates weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold at CWG
Jeremy Lalrinnunga. (Photo - Narendra Modi Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and wished him more such moments of glory.

''Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride,'' she tweeted.

The 19-year-old from Mizoram's Aizawl won the gold in the men's 67kg competition.

''Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory,'' Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022