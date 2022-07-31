Left Menu

Mumbai artiste who went missing on May 24 found near creek in Thane, reunited with kin

A voice-over artiste and orchestra troupe owner who had gone missing on May 24 from his home in Mumbai was traced to Kapurbawdi area of Thane, a police official said on Sunday.The man was found him loitering in a dishevelled state near Kolshet Creek on July 19 and it seemed as if he could end up harming himself, Senior Inspector Uttam Sonawane of Kapurbawdi police station said.We brought him to the police station and realised he was mentally disturbed.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:39 IST
  Country:
  India

The man was found him loitering in a dishevelled state near Kolshet Creek on July 19 and it seemed as if he could end up harming himself, Senior Inspector Uttam Sonawane of Kapurbawdi police station said.

''We brought him to the police station and realised he was mentally disturbed. After much effort, we managed to find out that his name was Gaurang Gurav, a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai. Police there informed us that the 60-year-old man had gone missing on May 24,'' he said.

''We got in touch with his kin through Mumbai police. They told us he was a voice-over artiste and also had an orchestra troupe, the shutting down of which made him fall into depression. He started behaving erratically since,'' the senior PI added.

Gurav was united with his family on Friday, Sonawane said.

