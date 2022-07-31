Odisha: Undertrial prisoner dies while undergoing treatment

A rape accused undertrial prisoner died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said.

The 34-year-old man, an inmate of Baripada Circle Jail, complained of uneasiness and was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday, a police officer said.

''He died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital,'' Baripada Town Police Station Inspector in-charge Birendra Senapati said.

The man was accused of raping a girl in Chuapani village in Badampahad Police Station area in the last week of June and was arrested and produced before a special POCSO Court on July 1. The court sent him to judicial custody.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the post-mortem examination conducted at the hospital, while the report is awaited, the officer added.

