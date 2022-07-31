Maha: Teen girl's stalker stabs to death her father in Nagpur

A youth allegedly stabbed to death his former tenant in Nagpur on Sunday after being reprimanded for stalking the latter's teenage daughter, a police official said.

The parents of Balram Pandey (20) owned the house in which deceased Narayanprasad Dwivedi (35), a railway food stall operator, lived on rent for the past 10 years, he said.

''Pandey would relentlessly pester and harass Dwivedi's 16-year-old daughter. After the girl complained to her mother, Dwivedi admonished Pandey and did not file a case only because the accused's father promised the latter would mend his ways. However, he continued to harass the girl, and the Pandeys soon asked the Dwivedi family to move out,'' he said.

''On July 28, when the family was moving out after renting another place, Pandey told them not do so or face the consequences. Dwivedi vacated the place and was on his way to the railway station on Sunday evening when Pandey stopped him near Gittikhadan police station and stabbed him to death,'' the official said.

Pandey was nabbed sometime later from Gorwada complex and a huge crowd gathered at Gittikhadan police station seeking the strictest penalty for him.

He has been charged for murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

