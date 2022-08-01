Left Menu

Britain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis

Britain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis
Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress.

"As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbas sector to southern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Britain said that Russia was probably adjusting the operational design of its Donbas offensive and had likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

