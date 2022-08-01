HAL's Director (Finance) Ananthakrishnan gets additional charge as CMD

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Director (Finance) C B Ananthakrishnan on Monday took over the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director following the superannuation of R Madhavan on July 31. Ananthakrishnan will hold this post for a period of three months from Monday or till the post of CMD, HAL is vacant, whichever is earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU said in a statement.

