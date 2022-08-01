First Ukraine grain ship will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday -minister
- Country:
- Turkey
The first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine under a safe passage agreement will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.
Akar was speaking in an interview with Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency after the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, which is loaded with corn, left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon. As part of the agreement, a Joint Coordination Centre was set up in Istanbul with personnel from the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"
Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"
Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"
Turkey hopes U.S. won't fall for lawmaker "game" on F-16 sales