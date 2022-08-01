Left Menu

Third accused surrenders in Vineet Bagaria suicide case

The third accused in the Vineet Bagaria suicide case surrendered before the chief judicial magistrates court here on Monday, 25 days after the incident. The court remanded the accused Sanjay Sharma to judicial custody.Bagaria, an animal rights activist and the owner of a bar here, allegedly died by suicide on July seven at his residence.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The third accused in the Vineet Bagaria suicide case surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate's court here on Monday, 25 days after the incident. The court remanded the accused Sanjay Sharma to judicial custody.

Bagaria, an animal rights activist and the owner of a bar here, allegedly died by suicide on July seven at his residence. Before that, he recorded a video claiming he along with his family was subjected to physical and mental torture by three people over some property on rent, prompting him to take the extreme step.

Police arrested the other two accused - Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma - from Lumding railway station in the state on July eight while Sanjay was absconding since then.

Bagaria's suicide had led to widespread outrage with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting the deceased's family and apologising to them for the police failing to take action when his father earlier filed several complaints of harassment by the accused.

Khan's double-storied residence at Ghoramara area here was recently demolished by the district administration for alleged violation of building norms.

Bagaraia was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People and his father Kailash Kumar Bagaria is an Aam Aadmi Party member and a prominent chartered accountant of the town.

The family had rented out a shop to a person who had allegedly sublet it to Khan.

Khan owned a motorbike showroom and opened a spare parts shop in the premises owned by Bagaria who had asked him to leave but he refused and allegedly threatened the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

