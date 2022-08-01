Andhra: CM Jagan Reddy directs to expedite construction of 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite the construction work of 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam. Reddy today chaired a review meeting with the department of housing and took stock of the construction works of infrastructure projects. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction works. He said that Housing for poor program should be given top priority.

"Funds are also being released on time for the construction works," Reddy said. According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the preparations for the construction works of 1.24 lakh houses given in Visakhapatnam will begin by the end of October. The chief minister ordered to take appropriate steps to speed up the construction works and complete It on time.

An official statement said Reddy was briefed that the construction of the houses selected under option 3 is also progressing well. Along with the construction of houses, the Chief Minister directed to focus on infrastructure works in the colonies. Infrastructure works such as drainage, water and electricity should be looked into, said Reddy in the meeting. The Chief Minister later reviewed the construction progress of Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses. Officials said that all 1.40 lakh houses will be ready in 15-20 days.

Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the process of registrations and focus completely on the management of TIDCO houses. Authorities are directed to formulate guidelines for better management. (ANI)

