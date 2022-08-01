Left Menu

White House says Pelosi has a right to visit Taiwan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 23:46 IST
White House says Pelosi has a right to visit Taiwan
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan, the White House said on Monday, adding that China appeared prepared to respond in coming days, possibly with military provocations.

Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said, as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that nothing about Pelosi's possible trip changed U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022