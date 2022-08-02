Texas far-right militia member Reffitt sentenced to 7.25 years for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Guy Reffitt, an associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia group, was sentenced on Friday to 7.25 years in prison for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and for later threatening to harm his own children if they ratted him out to the FBI.

