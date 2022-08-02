U.S. launched weekend drone strike in Kabul -Taliban spokesman
The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
