U.S. launched weekend drone strike in Kabul -Taliban spokesman

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:35 IST
The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.

