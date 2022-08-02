Taiwan says will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to enemy threats
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday they have a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to "enemy threats" as tensions rise with China.
The ministry said in a statement that it has the "determination, ability and confidence" to ensure Taiwan's national security, adding it has made various unspecified plans for an emergency.
Earlier on Tuesday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day.
