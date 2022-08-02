Left Menu

ED raids National Herald assets in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 12:27 IST
ED raids National Herald assets in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided a dozen locations including the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, officials said.

They said the searches are being carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to ''gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds''.

Officers of the federal agency also searched the 'Herald House' office located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO in central Delhi.

The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd which publishes the newspaper.

The ED has recently undertaken the high-profile questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case apart from few other Congress politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022