Russia's Shoigu says 6 Ukrainian HIMARS systems destroyed -Interfax
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported. Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the reports.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported. Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the reports. Ukraine officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, whose accuracy and long-range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine''s Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
Russian TV worker who protested war live on air briefly detained
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Fashion retailer H&M joins TJX, others in exiting Russia