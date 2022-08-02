Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu says 6 Ukrainian HIMARS systems destroyed -Interfax

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported. Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the reports.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the reports. Ukraine officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, whose accuracy and long-range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.

