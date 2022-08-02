Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on growing U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday on concerns that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could worsen tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.11 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,691.29.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.42 points, or 0.35%, at 4,104.21, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.31 points, or 0.66%, to 12,287.67 at the opening bell.

