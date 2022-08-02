Left Menu

Chandra Shekhar Azad's statue vandalized in Jhabua

Unidentified persons damaged a statue of revolutionary and freedom-fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district, officials said on Tuesday. The miscreants will be identified through CCTV footage, she said.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:41 IST
Unidentified persons damaged a statue of revolutionary and freedom-fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident at Thandla town, 60 km from the district headquarters, came to light on Monday night. Thandla Nagar Parishad's Chief Municipal Officer Bharat Singh Tank said the small damaged part of the statue -- a part of the pistol wielded by the iconic revolutionary -- has been repaired.

Local police station in-charge Kaushalya Chouhan said a policeman noticed the damage during patrolling. The miscreants will be identified through CCTV footage, she said. Local BJP and Congress leaders demanded action against the miscreants. The statue had been unveiled in 2017.

