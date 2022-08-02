Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Maoist couple with Rs 16 lakh bounty on head surrenders in Sukma

The battalion, headed by Maoist commander Hidma, was involved in several deadly attacks, he added.Salwam and his wife turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force CRPF officials in Sukma expressing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower-rung cadres by senior leaders, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.Salwam, associated with the outlawed CPI Maoist since 2006, was at present deputy commander of a platoon in the battalion no.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:58 IST
Chhattisgarh: Maoist couple with Rs 16 lakh bounty on head surrenders in Sukma
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist couple who collectively carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Salwam Mutta alias Sukku and his wife Salwam Gangi were active members of `battalion no.1', the strongest military unit of Maoists in the Bastar region, said an official. The battalion, headed by Maoist commander Hidma, was involved in several deadly attacks, he added.

Salwam and his wife turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Sukma ''expressing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower-rung cadres by senior leaders,'' Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Salwam, associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since 2006, was at present deputy commander of a platoon in the battalion no. 1, Sharma said. He was allegedly involved in 14 deadly Maoist attacks in Bijapur and Sukma districts, including the 2010 Tadmetla massacre in which 76 security personnel were killed, 2017 Burkapal ambush that claimed the lives of 25 security personnel and Tekalguda attack of the last year that left 22 jawans dead, the official said.

Salwam's wife, associated with the banned outfit for ten years, was active in the agriculture wing of the battalion, the SP said.

The two carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, he added.

Upon surrender, they were given `encouragement amount' of Rs 10,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022