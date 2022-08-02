Taiwan's defence ministry: China aims to threaten key ports and cities with drills

Taiwan's defence ministry said late on Tuesday that China was attempting to threaten key ports and cities by announcing drills around the island in the coming days.

The defence ministry said in a statement the drills were aimed at psychologically intimidating Taiwan's citizens, adding the armed forces had "reinforced" their alertness level and citizens should not worry. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

