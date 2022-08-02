Left Menu

Taiwan's defence ministry: China aims to threaten key ports and cities with drills

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:30 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry: China aims to threaten key ports and cities with drills
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said late on Tuesday that China was attempting to threaten key ports and cities by announcing drills around the island in the coming days.

The defence ministry said in a statement the drills were aimed at psychologically intimidating Taiwan's citizens, adding the armed forces had "reinforced" their alertness level and citizens should not worry. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022