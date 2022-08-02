Left Menu

4 arrested in Jamshedpur businessman's killing

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:35 IST
Four people, allegedly involved in the killing of a money lender in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Ajay Saha (35), a resident of Khuntadih in Sonari police station area of Jamshedpur, had stopped at a betel shop near C Road when a gunman shot him dead on the morning of July 29, they said.

Saha was engaged in the money lending business, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said four people, including the shooter, were arrested following raids.

Earlier, one accused had surrendered in the local court, he added.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol with live cartridges, a country-made revolver, 11 live bullets, two magazines, a motorcycle and an SUV from those arrested, the officer said.

