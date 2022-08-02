Left Menu

Yemen's warring parties only agree to roll over two-month truce, says UN

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:07 IST
Yemen's warring sides agreed to renew a two-month truce expiring on Tuesday, the U.N. envoy said, despite international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible," special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement published on his office's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

