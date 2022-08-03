Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order

Taiwan's foreign ministry said China's notice that aircraft should not enter drill areas in waters near the island are a provocation that challenges international order, and Taiwan will stay in contact with countries including the United States to avoid escalating tensions.

China responded to the arrival in Taiwan late on Tuesday of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity.

