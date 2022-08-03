Left Menu

U.S. wants Taiwan to have freedom with security - Pelosi

The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticised by China. Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China's military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi's visit are an unnecessary reaction.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticised by China. While respecting the "One China" policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever, Pelosi said, during a joint news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The U.S. supports the status quo and does not want anything to happen to Taiwan by force, Pelosi added.

Asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, Pelosi said the U.S.' chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China's military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi's visit are an unnecessary reaction.

