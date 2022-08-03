China says it has not seen drills around Taiwan causing freedom of navigation issues

A spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China has not seen its military drills around Taiwan causing freedom of navigation issues.

Tensions are high in the Taiwan strait after China announced targeted military operations in several areas around Taiwan following U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival on the island for a visit late on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Chinese military actions were legitimate and meant as a deterrent to Taiwan.

