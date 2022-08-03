Left Menu

Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 15:37 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own. Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched stop in Taiwan late on Tuesday after visits to Singapore and Malaysia, was scheduled to continue her Asian tour with stops in South Korea and Japan.

Her plane took off from an airport in the capital Taipei at around 6 p.m.(1000 GMT) local time.

