TN Governor, CM pay tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 217th death anniversary.

Ravi garlanded a life-size statue of the freedom fighter at Odanilai village in Erode district.

He also visited the Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial building. In Chennai, Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a statue of Chinnamalai.

