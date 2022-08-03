Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of services activity data; PayPal shines

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after two days of declines as focus shifted to services activity data due later in the session for more clues on the health of the economy, while PayPal soared after raising its forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.04 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 32,514.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.77 points, or 0.41%, at 4,107.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.12 points, or 0.69%, to 12,433.87 at the opening bell.

