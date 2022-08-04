Taiwan defence ministry: Website hit by cyber attacks amid China tensions

Taiwan defence ministry said on Thursday its website suffered cyber attacks and went offline temporarily, adding it was working closely with other authorities to enhance cyber security as tensions with China rise.

Earlier this week, several government websites, including the presidential office, were subject to overseas cyber attacks, some of which authorities said were launched by China and Russia. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

