Air Marshal DK Patnaik completes a 4-day visit to Assam

With an aim to improve jointmanship and synergy, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in Chief, Eastern Air Command visited Air Force Station Tezpur, Assam, said officials. Patnaik was on a four-day visit in the territory between July 31 and August 3.

The Air Marshal also flew a sortie in the Su-30MKI combat aircraft during his visit. "Yet another step towards improved jointmanship and synergy between the sister services, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in C, Eastern Air Command visited #GajrajCorps. He was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps HQ," tweeted the official handle of Gajraj Corps.

He also visited Gajraj Corps and was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps Headquarters. (ANI)

