Air Marshal DK Patnaik completes a 4-day visit to Assam

With an aim to improve jointmanship and synergy, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in Chief, Eastern Air Command visited Air Force Station Tezpur, Assam, said officials.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:15 IST
Visual of Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik from his Assam visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Marshal also flew a sortie in the Su-30MKI combat aircraft during his visit. "Yet another step towards improved jointmanship and synergy between the sister services, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in C, Eastern Air Command visited #GajrajCorps. He was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps HQ," tweeted the official handle of Gajraj Corps.

He also visited Gajraj Corps and was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps Headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

