Chinese military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:11 IST
China's Eastern Theatre Command said it had completed multiple firings of conventional missiles on waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday as part of planned exercises.
The relevant sea and airspace controls have been lifted after the firing was completed, a spokesperson at the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.
