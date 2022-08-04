Taiwan defense ministry: China launched missiles from near Taiwan's outlying Matsu islands
Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched missiles from near Taiwan's Matsu islands earlier in the day, adding troops on the islands will continue to enhance their alertness level.
Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that two missiles were launched by China near the Matsu islands, which lie off the coast of China and headed in the direction of waters off Taiwan's northeastern coasts, according to an internal Taiwan security report seen be Reuters and confirmed by a security source.
