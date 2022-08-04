EU aims for 8 bln euro Ukraine aid package by September - German govt sources
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:08 IST
The European Union intends to put together another financing package for Ukraine by September that will amount to about 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion), German government sources said.
Part of the package would be made up of grants that do not have to be repaid while another part will consist of loans, a government official told journalists on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9818 euros)
