Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents

The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia's Gazprom would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)