Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:15 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia's Gazprom would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy.

