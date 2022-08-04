Left Menu

Haryana Police arrests illegal arms manufacturer from Raj; 4 dozen country-made pistols recovered

Apart from making new weapons, he used to repair the old ones for a long time, the spokesperson said.Police had on February 28 arrested one Hanuman alias Kalia and recovered an illegal weapon and some cartridges from him.During interrogation, Kalia disclosed the name of another accused involved in supplying illegal arms.

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a spokesperson said.

He said the police recovered 48 country-made pistols, 17 cartridges, and materials used in making weapons from his possession.

Accused Tahir is a resident of Daulatpur in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here.

''He used to make illegal weapons at home and sell them for Rs 4,000 to 5,000 each. Apart from making new weapons, he used to repair the old ones for a long time,'' the spokesperson said.

Police on February 28 arrested one Hanuman alias Kalia and recovered an illegal weapon and some cartridges from him.

''During interrogation, Kalia disclosed the name of another accused involved in supplying illegal arms. Based on the information and other leads, police have so far arrested six accused in this case, from whom 79 illegal weapons, 25 cartridges and a huge quantity of material used in making these weapons have been recovered,'' the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway so that the names of the others involved in this network can be ascertained, he said.

