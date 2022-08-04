Left Menu

Russia may launch southern offensive to try to regain momentum - Ukraine general

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:42 IST
Oleksiy Gromov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to win back momentum in the war and it has been building up forces there, Ukrainian General Oleksiy Gromov told a news conference on Thursday.

He said Ukraine had improved its tactical position around the eastern city of Sloviansk and recaptured two villages, but that Russian forces had been trying to take the eastern city of Avdiivka and the village of Pisky.

Ukrainian forces had been forced to switch to defending the outskirts of Avdiivka, he said.

