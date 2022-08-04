Left Menu

Basketball star Griner's lawyer says some of her case files were drawn up in violation of law

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:45 IST
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Alexander Boikov, a lawyer of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is awaiting sentencing on drugs charges in Russia, said on Thursday during closing arguments in her trial that some of the case files in relation to Griner were drawn up in violation of the law.

A Russian state prosecutor has asked for 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who was convicted of bringing cannabis into Russia. Griner's defence team have requested a more lenient sentence.

