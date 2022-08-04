Canada to help train Ukrainian recruits in United Kingdom - minister
Canada will send up to 225 personnel to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian military recruits, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.
The first personnel will leave Canada on Aug. 12. Most of the soldiers will come from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, Alberta.
